Detroit — A 23-year-old woman held in connection with a fatal shooting at O'Reilly Auto Parts store was released from custody on Saturday, Detroit Police said.

"During the course of our investigation, we determined that the person in custody was not one of the suspects involved in the shooting incident that occurred at the O'Reilly Auto Parts Store on the city's west side, and therefore she has been released," police said in a statement Saturday.

Police, who released photos of one the suspects still sought, said they are looking for Shawnta Sharee Anderson, 23, another woman and a possible getaway driver involved in robbing the auto parts store and killing the store manager.

James Haller Jr., 75, was shot down as he walked up at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to two females robbing the store. Suddenly, as the robbers were about to leave, money in hand, the scene took a deadly turn. Haller, the store manager, was shot in the head.

After the shooting, Haller was rushed to Sinai-Grace Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 20-year-old witness was not injured.

His wife, Patricia Haller had a more urgent warning: “You better turn yourself in. If the police don’t get you, then God will,” she said Thursday. "You didn't have to shoot him." she cried out.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig on Thursday announced a $12,500 cash reward for information leading to arrests. Local O’Reilly officials offered $10,000 and Crime Stoppers $2,500.

The suspect accused of firing at Haller was described as a thin African-American woman, about 5-foot-8-inches tall, with a dark complexion, long curly hair. She was last seen wearing red or burgundy pants, a white top, and a jacket with designs.

Her companion was described as a short, heavy-set black woman of an unknown age, last seen wearing a black jacket with fur around the collar and dark pants.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2260.

