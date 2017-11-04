Emergency Blue Light phones are placed on Wayne State campus for immediate police response to specific areas. (Photo: Mike Tokarz/Special to The Detroit News)

Detroit — An 18-year-old female student at Wayne State University reported to campus police that she was the victim of sexual assault this week at her residential hall.

The student said she met an unknown male on Tinder and invited him to her on-campus dorm hall when the incident occurred at 10 p.m., WSU Police said in an email issued to the campus community at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The student said the male raped her and she reported to it campus police on Friday evening.

"The student states that consensual sex was discussed, however, she stated she told the male that she did not wish to engage in any sexual activity at that time," according to the email.

The student states the male identified himself as "Leon Miller", however that name is not yet confirmed, police said.

The suspect is about 20 years old, 6'2", with athletic build He a large tattoo on his chest and is not a WSU student, the victim said. Police said the student does not wish to prosecute if he is identified.

University police advised students to use caution while interacting with unknown people online.



