Mcewen-Ross (Photo: .)

Detroit — Police released the name and photo Sunday night of another suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting at O’Reilly Auto Part store on the city’s west side.

Eboni Monae Mcewen-Ross, 28, may have fled Michigan to Ohio because one of the suspects has family in that state, Detroit police said. It was unclear what role the woman is alleged to have played in the incident.

“We are still active searching for all suspects involved, in Michigan.” according to a Detroit police news release. “We are following up on tips and exhausting every lead. If anyone has information they can call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.”

Police said they still are seeking Shawnta Sharee Anderson, 23, another woman and a possible getaway driver involved in the auto parts store robbery and slaying of store manager, James Haller Jr., 75, about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Anderson (Photo: .)

Haller was shot in the head, police said, and was pronounced dead at Sinai-Grace Hospital. A 20-year-old witness was not injured.

A woman who had earlier been taken into custody was released Saturday after it was determined she was not a suspect in the shooting, police said.

Detroit police Chief James Craig has announced a $12,500 cash reward for information leading to the arrests.

