A man was fatally shot in his back after he was put out of a bar on the city's west side early Sunday, police said. (Photo: File)

A man was fatally shot in his back after he was put out of a bar on the city's west side early Sunday, police said.

The shooting took place about 1:05 on the 14900 block of Schaefer, south of Fenkell.

Witnesses told police that the victim, believed to be between 25 to 30 years old, had been put out of , Toya's Bar and Grill by security.

Police said that some time after that, shots were fired, and the victim was seen laying on the sidewalk, across the street on Schaefer from the bar. Police were able to recover spent shell casings from the scene.

Medics took the victim to Sinai Grace Hospital. He was dead on arrival, with a gunshot wound to his back.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2AaQwse