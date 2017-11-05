12th Annual Detroit Veterans Day Parade
Cyclists starts the parade with a honor ride for the
Cyclists starts the parade with a honor ride for the veterans down Jefferson Ave. to Hart Plaza during the 12th Annual Detroit Veterans Day Parade in Detroit on Nov. 5, 2017,  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Southfield Police Honor Guard march down Jefferson
Southfield Police Honor Guard march down Jefferson Ave. during the 12th Annual Detroit Veterans Day Parade.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Dolores Salvia, 68, of Milford, holds a sign with a
Dolores Salvia, 68, of Milford, holds a sign with a collage of photos of family members who are veterans during the parade down Jefferson Ave. to Hart Plaza.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Members of the US Army march down Jefferson Ave. to
Members of the US Army march down Jefferson Ave. to Hart Plaza during the parade.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Frank Gilbo, 67, of Canton salutes the veterans along
Frank Gilbo, 67, of Canton salutes the veterans along the parade route.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Eugene Sullivan, 71, of Detroit a member of the 555th
Eugene Sullivan, 71, of Detroit a member of the 555th Parachute Infantry Association participate in the parade down Jefferson Ave.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Members of Denby H.S. ROTC march down Jefferson Ave.
Members of Denby H.S. ROTC march down Jefferson Ave. to Hart Plaza during the parade.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Chris Hugo runs in the 4 star 4 mile race during the
Chris Hugo runs in the 4 star 4 mile race during the parade.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Runners participate in the 4 star 4 mile race during
Runners participate in the 4 star 4 mile race during the parade.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
l-r, Medal of Honor Vietnam Specialist Five James McCloughan
l-r, Medal of Honor Vietnam Specialist Five James McCloughan and his wife Cherie McCloughan ride in the parade.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Air Force veteran David Lieberman, 83, of West Bloomfield
Air Force veteran David Lieberman, 83, of West Bloomfield marches down Jefferson Ave. to Hart Plaza during the parade.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Cliff Henry, 77, of London, Ont. a veteran rides the
Cliff Henry, 77, of London, Ont. a veteran rides the Vietnam Veterans of America car during the parade.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Detroit Edison H.S. marching band heads down Jefferson
Detroit Edison H.S. marching band heads down Jefferson Ave. to Hart Plaza.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Members of Western International H.S. Army JROTC carrying
Members of Western International H.S. Army JROTC carrying war banners march down Jefferson Ave. to Hart Plaza.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Members of the Lincoln Park H.S. Army JROTC march down
Members of the Lincoln Park H.S. Army JROTC march down Jefferson Ave. to Hart Plaza.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
    Detroit — About 4,000 veterans made a 2-mile march down Jefferson Avenue on Sunday for a pre-Veterans Day celebration.

    Every branch of the service and participants from several conflicts attended the parade, including Vietnam War Medal of Honor winner James McLoughan, who served as a Specialist-5 medic.

    The parade, now in its 12th year, is held to increase public awareness of the sacrifices of all veterans and their families in serving in the armed forces.

    “We had rain, we had lightning today, but we also had a lot of proud and happy people,” said Phil Harrison of Auburn Hills, the parade manager for the Metro Detroit Veterans Coalition. “We had about 3,500 people last year and more this year.”

    Harrison, who served in the U.S. Army between 1982-86, said this year’s parade including 18 veteran post commanders from around the state and veterans from Jonesville, Michigan, posts recently honored for collecting more than 1 million pounds of scrap metal for charitable causes.

    “They needed two buses to make the 108-mile trip here,” said Harrison.

    Another prominent group was the “Wins for Warriors” veterans charitable group organized by former Detroit Tiger pitching ace Justin Verlander.

    The parade began at noon at Martin Luther King High School and Chene Street and concluded at 1:30 p.m. at Hart Plaza, where a “Vets Fest” with speeches and festivities had to be shortened due to lightning in the area, Harrison said.

    The parade is held a week before the national observance of Veterans Day due to numerous local celebrations in communities and posts throughout the area on Nov. 11.

    mmartindale@detroitnews.com

