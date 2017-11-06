Buy Photo Police tape (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Police are investigating after two men and two women were shot on the same street on Detroit's east side late Sunday night.

The shootings took place about 11:20 p.m. on the 5300 block of Cooper, said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. The area is north of East Warren and east of McClellan.

A 31-year-old man was walking southbound on Cooper, near Barker, when two unknown men approached him, Kirkwood said. One of the men pulled out a handgun and fired shots before the men "fled in an unknown direction."

The victim was able to get him, then call 911. Medics transported him to an area hospital, where he was in temporary serious condition at last report.

On that same stretch of Cooper, at a birthday party, three others were shot — also by two unknown men. Whether the shooting took place inside or outside was not immediately known.

What police do know is that three victims were hurt: two women, ages 27 and 32, and a man, 40. They were at the party when the unknown men approached and began shooting, before fleeing.

The three victims were privately conveyed to an area hospital and were all in temporary serious condition at last report.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2Ac2j9O