After a bus-involved crash at Woodward Avenue near Canfield on Monday afternoon, a vehicle veered into a QLine streetcar. The QLine was shut down around 1 p.m. as police investigate and clear the scene.

The crash took place just after 1 p.m., said Dan Lijana, spokesman for the QLine.

Lijana said a video review of the crash shows that a car pulled out in front of a Detroit Department of Transportation bus on Woodward, which struck the car. After being hit, the car veered over and hit a QLine streetcar at the Canfield stop on the southbound side.

Two QLine passengers over the age of 60 were transported to receive medical attention, per QLine policy, Lijana said. The scene was still being cleared nearly an hour later. This has temporarily shut down service on the entire QLine, Lijana explained, so as to avoid streetcars getting stacked up with nowhere to go.

John Phelps, 69, of Detroit, said he was returning home on Alexandrine from the store when he came upon the aftermath of the crash. He said it looked like the bus did a lot of damage to a maroon Buick Century to him.

He said he isn’t shocked there was an accident at the busy intersection.

“I’m not surprised,” he said. “There’s too much traffic here.”

Detroit Police Department directed questions on the crash to the Detroit Department of Transportation, which said it was investigating the situation.

