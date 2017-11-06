Anderson (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit police arrested on Monday one of the suspects sought in the fatal shooting at a west side O’Reilly Auto Parts store last week.

Tips and detective work led investigators to a home in the 6000 block of Colfax, where Shawnta Sharee Anderson, 23, was arrested without incident Monday night, Detroit Police Cmdr. Elaine Bryant said.

“We were able to bring some justice to this family and this case,” she told the media.

Anderson was held at the Detroit Detention Center. Meanwhile, police are were seeking another suspect in the shooting, Officer Dan Donakowski said.

Eboni Monae Mcewen-Ross, 28, may have fled Michigan to Ohio, Detroit police said. It was unclear what role the woman is alleged to have played in the incident.

“We want her to turn herself in,” Bryant said Monday.

Mcewen-Ross (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Anderson and Mcewen-Ross allegedly are connected to the store robbery and slaying of store manager, James Haller Jr., 75, about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Haller was shot in the head, police said, and pronounced dead at Sinai-Grace Hospital. A 20-year-old witness was not injured.

Heller (Photo: Family photo)

A woman who had earlier been taken into custody was released Saturday after it was determined she was not a suspect in the shooting, police said.

Detroit police Chief James Craig announced a $12,500 cash reward last week for information leading to the arrests.

