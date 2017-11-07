Buy Photo Detroit police cruiser (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 24-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot twice in his right leg on Detroit's west side late Monday night, police said.

The shooting took place about 10:30 p.m. on the 12000 block of Ward, said Officer Dan Donakowski, a Detroit police spokesman. That's north of Plymouth Road and east of Schaefer.

The victim had just stepped outside when he was approached by a black male wearing a red hoodie and yellow gym shoes. The man pulled out a handgun and shot him twice in his right leg before fleeing, police said.

Police arrived at the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital in a squad car. The victim was in serious condition at last report.

