Detroit Police said Tuesday they arrested a second suspect in the fatal shooting of James Haller during the robbery of an auto parts store on the city's west side last week. (Photo: Sarah Rahal, Detroit News)

Detroit police arrested a man Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting at an O’Reilly Auto Parts store on the city's west side last week.

"We've made some significant progress in this case since last Thursday," said Detroit police Chief James Craig. "The community has come out to support (the victim's) family and we've received a lot of tips. We cannot thank the community enough."

Craig made the remarks Tuesday during a news conference.

The news of the arrest came a day after officials said they arrested a female suspect in the shooting.

Craig said the suspect in the latest arrest is a 39-year-old black male who was picked up for traffic warrants. Police were not releasing the man's identity.

The chief said police were seeking a warrant for a charge of accessory after the fact and harboring a criminal.

Police arrested Shawnta Sharee Anderson, 23, Monday night at a home in the 6000 block of Colfax.

Craig said police accuse Anderson of firing the shot that killed auto parts store's manager James Haller Jr., 75.

James Waldo Haller (Photo: Facebook)

He said she has no criminal history of violence but was arrested once for larceny, a misdemeanor.

Authorities still are searching for another woman, Eboni Monae Mcewen-Ross, 28, in connection with the shooting. Investigators said they believe she may have fled to Ohio.

Police said Haller was shot in the head at about 5:30 p.m. Nov. 1 as he walked up to two females robbing the store, located at 16830 Schaefer near Six Mile and the Lodge Freeway.

Craig was joined at Tuesday's news conference by the victim's wife, Patricia Haller, and family.

"Thank you, Jesus, thank you, Jesus, thank you, Jesus, that they got them. That's all I wanted: for them to get them," she said fighting back tears. "I can't say nothing else right now."

Local O’Reilly store officials are offering a $10,000 reward in the case and Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering $2,500.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

