A 31-year-old woman's forgetfulness ended in a trip to the hospital after her boyfriend allegedly mistook her for a robber and shot her early Tuesday morning on Detroit's east side, police said.

The incident took place about 1:30 a.m. on the 3000 block of Cadieux, said Officer Dan Donakowski, a Detroit police spokesman. The area is just off Mack.

The woman had forgotten her keys, the couple later told police, and tried to climb back into the home through a bedroom window.

But her boyfriend, a 27-year-old man, pulled out a gun and fired at what he believed was an intruder. One of those shots hit the woman in her right wrist.

After the shooting, the man drove the woman to the hospital, where he was questioned by police. No arrests were immediately made.

