Golfers enjoy playing at Rackham Golf Course 18th hole in Huntington Woods last month. (Photo: Max Ortiz / The Detroit News)

Detroit — The city could pursue the sale of one of its four golf courses, shut another down for significant renovation and pour several million into fixes at two others under a proposal unveiled Wednesday by Detroit’s administration.

Charlie Beckham, who oversees recreation as group executive for the city’s Department of Neighborhoods, presented the plan to Detroit’s City Council during its formal session, saying the courses “are not in good shape” and it’s “something that we as a community should not be proud of.”

The plan comes after an advisory group assembled in the spring to evaluate necessary repairs and future use of the courses. The city also brought on Florida-based National Golf Foundation as a consultant for the effort.

Under the plan, the city would explore the potential sale or disposition of its Rackham Golf Course in Huntington Woods.

But the concept remains up in the air, Beckham stressed, since the course is one of two with deed restrictions that require permanent use of the site as golf courses.

If Detroit did opt to sell, the process would require council approval and agreement of each of the course’s heirs.

So far, some heirs have been contacted in partnership with Huntington Woods officials. Those reached, Beckham noted, have “not been very positive about wanting to sell it.”

Other conditions require any sale be made to another municipality and a prohibition barring beer and wine sales would remain in place.

“We will still operate and maintain that course until we can ascertain what the actual sale potential is,” said Beckham, who noted a lease arrangement could be an option. “We’re going to have to get creative because the consultants tell us there’s no great market for selling golf courses right now.”

Separately, Detroit would sink $3.5 to 4 million into short-term upgrades at the Rouge and Chandler Park golf courses. Upgrades would be funded under the city’s capital budget and begin next spring, Beckham said.

The city also would shutter its Palmer Park course for a complete overhaul. The proposal envisions transforming the site into an entertainment and golf training center, likely through partnerships and private dollars, he said. The project would have the course closed for the next two seasons.

Palmer Park has already had its back nine holes shut down since halfway through this season due to “serious irrigation issues,” he said.

Council President Brenda Jones noted Wednesday that the Rouge and Chandler courses both are in dire need of clubhouse expansions and wants assurances that will be factored in.

“The way we make money in those facilities would be expanding those facilities,” she said.

Councilman Scott Benson said he was happy to hear the city is recommitting to golf and wanted more specifics on funding support for the projects.

“This is where paying is going to come in. How committed are we really in golf,” said Benson, who said he doesn’t support the sale of any of the city-owned courses. “We have to look at what it’s going to take to create the atmosphere or to invest in our assets at that level.”

In the interim, the administration wants to solicit bids to hire a company to operate and maintain city courses that will remain open for the next two years.

The Wednesday recommendations come after Beckham said earlier this year he was hoping to get the post-bankrupt city out of the golf business.

A survey last year found the city would need to spend $5 million-$6 million to get all the courses into proper shape.

“We think we now have a pretty good direction of where we ought to go with these courses,” Beckham said. “Get Rackham out of the way and deal with the three others that are in Detroit. That’s where we’re headed.”

The city’s courses are currently operating under a short-term management contract.

The City Council in March first rejected the existing agreement, citing concern over the short duration of the deal, conditions at the courses and a lack of specifics on what the city intended to do with them longer term.

The panel later reconsidered, unanimously approving a one-year deal with Robert James Golf, a firm that’s part of Oakland Township-based Vargo Golf Co., which has managed the courses for the last six years.

The city has previously sought bids for 10-year agreements to operate, manage and renovate the courses.

Last year, a bid was awarded to newly formed Motown Golf Management, but concerns were later raised over the company’s lack of management experience, the length of the proposed contract and its capacity to invest.

City revenue last year for the golf courses was about $42,000. That’s down from about $104,000 the prior year, and $125,000 in the three fiscal years before that, city documents show.

