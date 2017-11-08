Jerray Key, also known as "Chino," was one of 13 indicted on federal charges. Screen grab from Smoke Camp Chino's "No Hook" video. (Photo: Screen grab)

Federal officials said Wednesday they have indicted 13 members of a Detroit street gang for racketeering.

Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel Lemisch said the 13 are members of a violent gang called Smokecamp or Original Paid Bosses that operates on the city's east side.

“This indictment is the latest in a string of cases charging violent gang members in the city of Detroit," he said in a statement.

He said the gang is known to engage in robberies and extortion, but primarily makes its money by selling cocaine, crack, heroin, marijuana, ecstasy and prescription pills.

The gang operates in and around the area of Albion Street and Seven Mile, which members refer to as “ABlock," according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday.

They also sold drugs out of an apartment complex on East Seven Mile, and their members traveled as far away as West Virginia to make sales, authorities said.

The 13 indicted are:

Korey Sanders, 26, of Detroit, with RICO conspiracy and willful engagement in firearms business without a license;

Jerray Key, 28, of Canton, with RICO conspiracy and willful engagement in firearms business without a license;

Deshawn Langston, 26, of Detroit, with RICO conspiracy;

Richard Langston, 27, of Detroit, with RICO conspiracy;

Hakeem Bunnell, 24, of Detroit, with RICO conspiracy, assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, and possession of a firearm during, and in relation to, a crime of violence;

Keenan Nielbock, 30, of Taylor, with RICO conspiracy and willful engagement in firearms business without a license;

Caraun Key, 26, of Detroit with RICO conspiracy;

Darryl Key, 27, of Detroit, with RICO conspiracy;

Tyree Williams, 24, of Detroit, with RICO conspiracy, assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, and possession of a firearm during, and in relation to, a crime of violence;

Romale Gibson Jr., 24, of Detroit, with RICO conspiracy;

Cary Dailey, 28, of Detroit, with RICO conspiracy;

Antonio Langston, 29, of Detroit, with RICO conspiracy; and

Carlos Davis, 24, of Detroit with RICO conspiracy, assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, possession of a firearm during, and in relation to, a crime of violence, and willful engagement in firearm business without a license.

Racketeering, or running an illegal business under federal law, can carry a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

