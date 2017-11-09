Charges have been announced in the shooting of a retired Marine and Vietnam Veteran killed during a robbery earlier this month at an O’Reilly auto parts store on Detroit’s west side.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced charges against 23-year-old Shawnta S. Anderson, 23, and Leviticus V. Butler, 38, both Detroit residents, in connection with the killing of O’Reilly Auto Parts store manager, James Haller Jr., also a Detroit resident, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday.

The pair is expected to be arraigned at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in 36th District Court in Detroit.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Haller was shot in the head Nov. 1 following a robbery at the O’Reilly store in the 16800 block of Schaefer.

Haller was in the back area of the store while two cashiers were behind the counter helping customers when Anderson allegedly walked in and pointed a handgun at one of the employees and ordered him to the floor. She then allegedly went to the other cashier, pointed a gun and ordered her to open the store’s cash register.

When Anderson walked from behind the counter, Haller came from the back of the store and said “Hey”. Anderson allegedly fired a single shot, striking Haller in the head. Anderson then fled the scene in a SUV. Police and medics arrived shortly after at the store and transported Haller to a nearby hospital. He was pronounced dead two hours later.

It is alleged that after Anderson fled the store Butler acted as an accessory after the fact by assisting Anderson in escaping police.

Anderson is charged with one count of felony murder, punishable by up to life in prison without possibility of parole; two counts of armed robbery, a felony which also brings a maximum penalty of life in prison; and three counts of felony firearm, a two-year felony.

Butler has been charged with one count of accessory after the fact, a felony punishable by up to five years behind bars.

Worthy said : “By all accounts Mr. Haller was a valued ex-Marine, employee, police reservist, husband, and father. His death is heartbreaking. We will vigorously prosecute this case and do our very best to bring justice to Mr. Haller and his family.”

The case has grabbed national headlines. Last week Haller’s widow Patricia begged her husband’s killer to turn herself in.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2hnqv5f