A 49-year-old man was fatally shot in an apartment courtyard on Detroit's west side Thursday morning, police said.

The homicide took place about 8:26 a.m., in the 19300 block of Greenfield, said Officer Vanessa Burt, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.

The man had been shot twice in his chest. Medics conveyed him to an area hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Police are investigating, but no suspect description is available.

