Detroit — National philanthropic leaders are announcing on Friday a new 10-year, $50 million framework to improve early childhood education and services in Detroit, just as the city is losing a major partner in a Head Start program by year’s end.

Leaders of The Kresge Foundation and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation will unveil “Hope Starts Here: Detroit’s Early Childhood Partnership framework,” a plan focused on creating a stronger connection between early childhood, health and education; improving early childhood services and supporting financial stability of those programs.

The leaders said the framework will place young children and families at the center of public policy and business decisions. The foundations, both based in Michigan, will collectively give $50 million to the endeavor to ensure the goals of the framework are put into action.

“Achieving positive and equitable outcomes for Detroit’s children requires significant and sustained private and public investment,” La June Montgomery Tabron, president and CEO of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, said. “We hope our three-year $25 million initial commitment to strengthen networks for quality early childhood education and widen access for Detroit families will catalyze additional support.”

The framework was created after a one-year community planning process that involved more than 240 community members and experts, officials said.

Detroit, home to 80,000 children under age 8, ranks near the bottom in child well-being, according to early childhood education officials, and more than 60 percent of Detroit’s children 5 and under live in poverty.

Friday’s announcement comes at a time when Southwest Solutions will be exiting the Head Start program at its centers in Detroit. Stephen C. Ragan, senior vice president at Southwest Solutions, said the nonprofit will withdraw from the Thrive by Five Detroit collaborative, which provides Head Start and Early Head Start services across the city of Detroit.

That means 1 Head Start centers operated by Southwest Solutions — attended by 420 low-income Detroit children — will no longer have services as of Jan. 1.

The Detroit social service organization notified families last month that because of “severe financial and logistical challenges,” it will cease operations at its Head Start centers and lay off its 122 Head Start employees.

In January, another provider or providers will assume operation of the program as determined by Starfish Family Services, officials said.

Ragan said it was a heartbreaking decision to close and he hopes another partner will pick up the program and offer services to students and jobs to workers in the same neighborhoods where they currently operate.

“One of the challenges is our population is transportation challenged. It’s really important for them to have centers in their neighborhoods, especially with the immigrant population,” he said. “Having a classroom close to home is really important. When the classroom and site changes it creates problems around enrollment,” he said.

Ragan said operating Head Start programs is very difficult because it requires a large local match and approved classrooms for education.

“It became financially unsustainable. We were in this program for four years. The quality of the program is excellent. It’s heart-breaking for us that we can’t continue this,” he said.

Southwest Solutions exiting its Head Start program took many by surprise, Ragan said, and makes it clear help is needed on the early education front.

“A lot of people are hoping other grantees pick this up. A lot of people have entered and left Head Start because they can’t do it sustainably,” Ragan said. “I hope if there is any positive outcome is that it bring attention to this. It is a real need in the city. There needs to be a larger public component. This is a problem that cannot be solved by philanthropy alone.”

