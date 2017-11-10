Detroit police are seeking tips from the public to find two people accused of assaulting customers at Greektown Casino.

The patrons argued with the men inside the business near Lafayette at about 3:40 a.m. Sept. 2, investigators said in a statement.

They entered an elevator and the visitors went to a different floor, but the suspects eventually followed, “approached the victims and physically assaulted them, knocking one of them unconscious,” the release read.

The suspects fled on foot.

Meanwhile, both visitors were taken to a hospital. One, a 27-year-old man, was treated for non-life threatening injuries. His companion, a 23-year-old man, refused medical treatment, police said.

Authorities on Thursday released photos of the suspects to spur tips.

Anyone who recognizes them or has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-1340 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2hovAu5