Buy Photo Detroit police found a man's body in a shopping cart on the city's west side Friday afternoon. (Photo: The Detroit News, file)

Detroit police found a man’s body buried in leaves in a shopping cart on the city’s west side Friday afternoon.

Officers were responding to a call about a body and found the man in his 30s around 4 p.m. near St. Lawrence and the I-94 service drive. He was wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black socks. Police are investigating but said they suspect it was tied to an overdosed.

