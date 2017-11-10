Buy Photo Police tape (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit Police have arrested a woman for shooting a man in the leg early Friday on the city's southwest side.

Detroit Police officer Dan Donakowski said the incident happened at about 4:54 a.m. in the 7300 block of Cahalan Street near Vernor Highway and Springwells Street.

The victim is a 35-year-old white male, he said. He was shot in the left leg and taken to a hospital for treatment, Donakowski said. He didn't have any information on the man's condition.

The officer said the incident started with a domestic dispute between the victim and his girlfriend, officials said.

Police said the girlfriend left the residence and went to a neighbor's house.

Donakowski said the victim then went to the same neighbor's house and threw an object, either a rock or brick, at the front door, damaging it. He then left the location, police said.

The neighbor, a woman, followed the victim and fired a couple of shots, one striking the victim in the leg, according to officials. The woman then retreated to her home.

Police were called and the neighbor didn't answer her door when officers knocked, Donakowski said.

After a period, police discovered the neighbor had left her residence, he said.

Officers found and arrested the woman without incident not far from her home, Donakowski said.

It's not clear at this time what charges, if any, the woman will face.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2i1IsDI