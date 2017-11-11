Detroit Police are seeking the public's help in finding three suspects involved in a home invasion on the city's west side.
The three suspects broke into a home in the 16000 block of Ashton on Friday at 12:47 p.m. Police say they gained entry by breaking a rear window and then kicking in a rear interior door.
A home surveillance camera shows the suspects busting down a door and then walking through the room into the rest of the home.
The suspects then ransacked a second-floor bedroom, although police say it is unclear if anything was stolen.
The homeowner was not at home during the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
Three suspects were involved in a home invasion in the 16000 block of Ashton Friday on the city's west side. Detroit Police Department
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs