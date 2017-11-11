One of three suspects involved in a home invasion on Detroit's west side Friday afternoon. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit Police are seeking the public's help in finding three suspects involved in a home invasion on the city's west side.

The three suspects broke into a home in the 16000 block of Ashton on Friday at 12:47 p.m. Police say they gained entry by breaking a rear window and then kicking in a rear interior door.

A home surveillance camera shows the suspects busting down a door and then walking through the room into the rest of the home.

The suspects then ransacked a second-floor bedroom, although police say it is unclear if anything was stolen.

Police say three men broke into a home in the 16000 block of Ashton and ransacked a second-floor bedroom. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

The homeowner was not at home during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

CLOSE Three suspects were involved in a home invasion in the 16000 block of Ashton Friday on the city's west side. Detroit Police Department

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2i6aqOx