Detroit — A 23-year-old woman is in critical condition after being hit in the head with a two-byfour while arguing with another woman on city's west side, police said.

The incident happened at 5 a.m. Saturday on the 8300 block of Sussex, which is south of Joy Road and east of Greenfield.

Police said it all started with an argument between the victim and the suspect, another 23-year-old woman. At some point in the confrontation, police say, the victim was hit in her head with the wood and the suspect fled the scene.

Medics took the woman to a hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

