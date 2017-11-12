A 14-year-old wheelchair bound boy died in a house fire early Saturday on the city's east side, a fire official said. (Photo: Detroit News fire)

A 14-year-old wheelchair-bound boy died in a house fire early Saturday on the city's east side, a fire official said.

The 3:30 a.m. fire on the 11800 block of Riad, south of Morang and Kelly, does not appear to be suspicious, said Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the teen's 52-year-old mother suffering from smoke inhalation. A 16-year-old girl found outside on the side of the home, told firefighters that her wheelchair-bound brother was trapped in his bedroom, on the back of the first-floor, Fornell said

Firefighters found the boy dead in his room. The boy's mother is hospitalized at St. John Hospital. The 16-year-old girl refused medical attention.

