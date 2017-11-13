CLOSE Detroit police department seeks assistance in identifying and locating two male suspects involved in break in on Sept. 14. Detroit Police Department

Detroit police have released surveillance images of two suspects wanted in a break-in at a home on the city’s east side.

The pair forced their way through the residence’s back door in the 400 block of Lodge Drive at about 4:45 p.m. Sept. 14, investigators said in a statement.

Both males, including one with a cloth covering his face, were briefly caught on a camera in the living room before one pushed it away.

They then stole multiple items valued at several thousand dollars before fleeing, police said Monday.

Anyone who recognizes them or has information is asked to call Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-5740 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Anonymous tips also can be submitted through the DPD Connect app.

