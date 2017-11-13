LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — It’s been nearly 20 years since the iconic J. L. Hudson Co. department store imploded on Woodward, and it’s been a blank slate ever since.

Fast forward to 2017, and Bedrock is preparing to break ground Dec. 1 on a $900 million mixed-use development that at 800 feet will be the tallest building in the city.

This 1-million-square-foot unnamed project will be on the site of the former department store, affectionately known as Hudson’s.

Architecture and urban planning experts say it’s time for the site to be developed. Some believe the building could become a new iconic symbol for downtown Detroit because of its design and centrality. But some believe having such a large-scale building downtown will draw activity away from other areas, such as New Center.

“It’s long overdue that we have something on that site,” said Stephen Vogel, professor of architecture and former dean of the University of Detroit Mercy School of Architecture.

When built, the tallest point of the building will be higher than the 734-foot tower proposed earlier this year. It will exceed General Motors Co.’s Renaissance Center, which stands at 727 feet.

“It’s a very tall building, which I think is appropriate for that site,” Vogel said. “Filling the site from edge to edge is appropriate.”

Detroit-based Hamilton Anderson Associates and New York City-based SHoP Architects are designing the proposed project.

The development will feature 425,000 square feet of residential space, 240,000 square feet of office space, 120,000 square feet of event space and 100,000 square feet of retail space. There will also be 700-plus underground parking spaces.

There will be two buildings with a pedestrian walkway in between. A residential tower will house 330 units. The recently announced increase to the building’s height will provide better views over the nearby One Campus Martius building, say officials for Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock.

Visually, the buildings incorporate a design with a glassy, open appearance.

“We worked really hard both visually to connect what’s happening in the building to the street,” said Jamie Witherspoon, Bedrock’s director of architecture. “Large glass expansions allow one to see in. What’s happening in the building and vice versa.”

The life and death of Hudson's department store
The J.L. Hudson Company department store is shown in
The J.L. Hudson Company department store is shown in an undated photo taken shortly after its opening in 1911. Joseph Lowthian Hudson opened the store on Woodward, blocks away from what was then the city's commercial center on Jefferson Avenue. Only Hudson himself believed his new store would become the heart of Detroit.  The Detroit News archives
Shoppers in downtown Detroit early in the 20th century.
Shoppers in downtown Detroit early in the 20th century.  The Detroit News archives
The Hudson's department store dominated downtown Detroit
The Hudson's department store dominated downtown Detroit for much of the 20th century.  The Detroit News archives
A streetcar runs past Hudson's in this undated photo.
A streetcar runs past Hudson's in this undated photo. With 2.2 million square feet, it was the second-biggest department store in the country -- a department or two smaller than Macy's in New York. The numbers were staggering: 76 elevators, 48 escalators, 705 fitting rooms, one women's restroom with 85 stalls.  The Detroit News archives
J.L. Hudson, left, and Fred Dunham in the first Hudson
J.L. Hudson, left, and Fred Dunham in the first Hudson car ever built. Hudson was the major investor in the Hudson Motor Car Co. in 1909.   The Detroit News archives
The exterior of the store is shown in an undated photo.
The exterior of the store is shown in an undated photo.  The Detroit News archives
Mannequins display men's fashions in this undated photo.
Mannequins display men's fashions in this undated photo.  Detroit News Photo Archive
Detroiters parade near the J.L. Hudson Building in
Detroiters parade near the J.L. Hudson Building in downtown Detroit on April 18, 1921.  The Detroit News archives
Crowds shopping on Woodward on June 27, 1934, walk
Crowds shopping on Woodward on June 27, 1934, walk past the world's largest flag on the facade of the J.L. Hudson building in downtown Detroit. Hudson unveiled the flag in 1929.  The Detroit News archives
A flag celebrating the Detroit Tigers, who made it
A flag celebrating the Detroit Tigers, who made it to the World Series in 1934 for the first time in 25 years, is hung on the side of the store. Ultimately the Tigers lost the series to the St. Louis Cardinals.  The Detroit News archives
Santa waves to the children of Detroit at the end of
Santa waves to the children of Detroit at the end of the 1937 Thanksgiving parade.  The Detroit News archives
Shoppers walk outside Hudson's in March 1942.
Shoppers walk outside Hudson's in March 1942.  The Detroit News archives
A float winds its way through a chilly Hudson's Thanksgiving
A float winds its way through a chilly Hudson's Thanksgiving parade Nov. 24, 1949. In 1924, Hudson's sponsored the first Thanksgiving Parade, beginning a long and beloved annual tradition.  The Detroit News archives
A mother and child view the huge flag at the J.L. Hudson
A mother and child view the huge flag at the J.L. Hudson Store in January 1949. The flag visited the U.S. Capitol Building in 1929 and the World's Fair in 1939 before it was retired in 1949.  The Detroit News archives
The downtown store is seen in June 1952. By 1953 the
The downtown store is seen in June 1952. By 1953 the 49-acre store had 12,000 employees and was making 100,000 sales per day. It used as much electricity as the city of Ypsilanti. It had a legendary delivery force of 500 drivers and 300 trucks. It boasted five restaurants which made 14,000 meals per day.  The Detroit News archives
The second large flag weighed 1,600 pounds, used 2,038
The second large flag weighed 1,600 pounds, used 2,038 yards of wool and covered seven stories of the Hudson building. The flag was 104 by 235 feet, and on its debut in 1950 required 55 men to hang it. In 1976, the nation's bicentennial, it was retired and was donated to the Smithsonian Institution, which gave it to the American Flag Foundation in Houston. It is seen here in 1951.  The Detroit News archives
Thomas Nowosielski, center, inspects the star on the
Thomas Nowosielski, center, inspects the star on the Hudson's flag May 29, 1954.  The Detroit News archives
This photograph of the Webber brothers, who expanded
This photograph of the Webber brothers, who expanded the business of their uncle, the late J.L. Hudson, into one of the world's greatest department stores, was taken in 1956, when it was announced two of the brothers would retire. From left are vice presidents James B. Webber and Joseph L. Webber, who retired; Oscar Webber, president of the company; and Richard H. Webber, chairman of the board.  Detroit News Photo Archive
The Hudson's flag hangs on the side of the store, June
The Hudson's flag hangs on the side of the store, June 14, 1957.  Detroit News Photo Archive
A mural in a dining area of Hudson's downtown store
A mural in a dining area of Hudson's downtown store is shown Aug. 8, 1958. The Hudson's Maurice salad delighted lunchers for many years, its recipe a closely guarded secret until the store bowed to thousands of requests and made it public.  Detroit News Photo Archive
In keeping with the founder's 'more and better' philosophy,
In keeping with the founder's 'more and better' philosophy, Hudson's opened the world's first shopping center, Northland, March 22, 1954, in the city of Southfield. The famous geodesic dome is shown there in 1958.  The Detroit News archives
Northland is seen in from the air in 1961. The huge
Northland is seen in from the air in 1961. The huge suburban mall offered parking for 10,500 cars to shoppers who were lured there by its 53 stores, including Hudson's. The complex eventually grew to more than 125 stores and helped transform the way the nation shopped. Other malls quickly opened in the Detroit suburbs, luring customers from the downtown area.  The Detroit News archives
Thousands of lights on the side of the Hudson's building
Thousands of lights on the side of the Hudson's building herald the Christmas season in 1961. In the early 1960s, the downtown store still reigned supreme.  The Detroit News archives
A vendor dispenses popcorn from an old style wagon
A vendor dispenses popcorn from an old style wagon at Hudson's downtown store in 1962.  The Detroit News archives
Mrs. Daisy Fisher pauses in front of the memorial display
Mrs. Daisy Fisher pauses in front of the memorial display at Hudson's on Woodward after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963.  The Detroit News archives
A view of downtown Detroit with Kern's and Hudson's
A view of downtown Detroit with Kern's and Hudson's on Woodward on the right and People's Outfitting Company on Michigan near Lafayette to the left in 1964.  The Detroit News archives
Hudson's anchors the Detroit skyline in 1965.
Hudson's anchors the Detroit skyline in 1965.  The Detroit News archives
A sales clerk helps a customer in 1966.
A sales clerk helps a customer in 1966.  The Detroit News archives
A shopper enters Hudson's.
A shopper enters Hudson's.  Detroit News Photo Archive
A Hudson's shopper in 1966.
A Hudson's shopper in 1966.  The Detroit News archives
Old Man Winter rides in the Hudson's Thanksgiving Parade
Old Man Winter rides in the Hudson's Thanksgiving Parade Nov. 25, 1966.  Detroit News Photo Archive
Downtown changed with the final demolition of the Kern's
The landscape of downtown Detroit changed with the final demolition of the Kern's building, Sept. 6, 1966. The Compuware headquarters was later built on the site. The Hudson's building is at upper right.  The Detroit News archives
Joe Ostervik and Ginger Warner play around while shopping
Joe Ostervik and Ginger Warner play around while shopping in Hudson's bed department at Westland Center in 1967.  The Detroit News archives
A soldier stands in the rain on Woodward at East Grand
A soldier stands in the rain on Woodward at East Grand River in front of the Hudson's building downtown during the race riots in Detroit in the summer of 1967. The riot made many shoppers afraid to come downtown. Hudson's merged with Dayton Corp. in 1969 to form the Dayton-Hudson Corporation.  The Detroit News archives
Employees return to work in downtown Detroit for the
Employees return to work in downtown Detroit for the first time since the riots began, July 26, 1967. Workers enter the J.L. Hudson department store with the entrance guarded by specialist Bernard Mailloux of the 82nd Airborne.  AP
Space aliens march in the Hudson's Thanksgiving Day
Space aliens march in the Hudson's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1967.  The Detroit News archives
Santa Claus was back at the downtown Hudson's to receive
Santa Claus was back at the downtown Hudson's to receive the key to the city from Mayor Jerome Cavanagh at the 1968 Thanksgiving Day parade.  The Detroit News archives
Foot traffic was thinning around the downtown store
Foot traffic was thinning around the downtown store July 29, 1972. The convenience of the suburban stores took much of the business away from the downtown store.  The Detroit News archives
A shopper views the display windows in the downtown
A shopper views the display windows in the downtown store in December 1974.  Detroit News Photo Archive
A fireman outside Hudson's downtown store after a fire
A fireman outside Hudson's downtown store after a fire there March 27, 1974.  The Detroit News archives
People take a break in the store cafe in 1976.
People take a break in the store cafe in 1976.  The Detroit News archives
A department in Hudson's in downtown Detroit, Jan.
A department in Hudson's in downtown Detroit, Jan. 10, 1977. By 1977 half of the store's display windows were closed.  The Detroit News archives
A salesman in the men's department, July 28, 1978.
A salesman in the men's department, July 28, 1978.  The Detroit News archives
Joseph L. Hudson Jr., pictured in 1979, was the store's
Joseph L. Hudson Jr., pictured in 1979, was the store's last executive.  The Detroit News archives
Shoppers in front of Hudson's in November 1980.
Shoppers in front of Hudson's in November 1980.  The Detroit News
Santa makes another appearance in Hudson's Thanksgiving
Santa makes another appearance in Hudson's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1980.  The Detroit News archives
The J.L. Hudson building in downtown Detroit in 1982.
The J.L. Hudson building in downtown Detroit in 1982.  The Detroit News archives
In 1982 the store had its last Downtown Detroit Days
In 1982 the store had its last Downtown Detroit Days shopping fest.  The Detroit News archives
The rugs are rolled up as the Hudson's closes in 1983.
The rugs are rolled up as the Hudson's closes in 1983.  Detroit News Photo Archive
The last sale before Hudson's downtown store closed
The last sale before Hudson's downtown store closed its doors for good in January 1983.  The Detroit News archives
A lone shopper stands outside Hudson's downtown store,
A lone shopper stands outside Hudson's downtown store, Jan. 11, 1983. The store closed that month, ending a 102-year run, and stood vacant until it was demolished in 1998.  The Detroit News archives
For Detroit, the 20th century ended at 5:47 p.m. Oct.
For Detroit, the 20th century ended at 5:47 p.m. Oct. 24, 1998. With a deafening roar that will echo in the hearts of Detroiters for decades, the Hudson's building was blasted to the ground -- ending one era and beginning another in 30 ground-shaking seconds. A symbol of glamour for three generations, a symbol of decay for another, the mammoth structure wobbled like a drunk, hesitated, then collapsed into a 60-foot-high pile of rubble and dust.  The Detroit News archives
    1950s-’60s heyday

    In its heyday, Hudson’s was the premier retailer in downtown Detroit and anchored the Woodward corridor. At 25 stories, the flagship store was once the tallest department store in the world. Shoppers flocked to see the Christmas displays and have their children sit on Santa’s lap.

    The store launched in 1891 when Joseph Lowthian Hudson opened a clothing store for men and boys in the old Detroit Opera House Building between Woodward and Monroe. In 1911, he built and opened a store on Farmer that would eventually undergo 12 expansions until it took over the entire block in 1946.

    Hudson’s reached the height of its success in 1950s and 1960s and began to see a decline in business by the mid-1970s. The store closed in 1983. The building was imploded in 1998, leaving a vacant space in the heart of the city’s downtown. The site sits above an underground parking structure.

    Vogel said he was opposed to the city tearing down the Hudson’s building and was part of a national firm’s effort to redevelop the building.

    “City was not interested,” Vogel said. “The reason the city was not interested is because the vacant Hudson building was a symbol of the failure of the city. The city wanted it down. So they tore it down.”

    Charlie Beckham, who oversees the city’s Department of Neighborhoods, was an appointee of former Mayor Dennis Archer when the Hudson’s building came down.

    “At the time, it was a vacant building,” said Beckham.

    “The decision was made we could probably market that site better without a building than with a building,” he said. “That was really what happened. It became a better marketable site with that building down. It was just a hulk standing there. It was almost like the train station.”

    Beckham said he expects good things under Gilbert’s plan for the site.

    “Dan Gilbert has got a pretty aggressive plan for that site,” said Beckham, who sits on the Downtown Development Authority board. “Dan Gilbert does pretty much everything he says he’s going to do. So I got no reason to believe he’s not going to do this.”

    Gilbert’s firms have had development rights to the property since 2007. Early conceptual designs were released in 2015 and more detailed plans earlier this year. In September, Bedrock released new renderings that brought with the project a higher price tag, taller tower and a longer construction timeline beyond the anticipated 2020 opening.

    Because of the department store’s history as a hub of shopping and social activity, it’s important to incorporate access for the public in the design, said Kimberly Dowdell, a Detroit-based architect, real estate developer and lecturer in architecture at the University of Michigan.

    “The development needs to feel welcoming, not just to new Detroiters, but to longtime residents who have seen Detroit in best of days and worse of days,” Dowdell said. “If everyone feels it’s a welcoming and inviting place to be then I think it would be a successful project.”

    Developers say one of the purposes for the project is to draw in the public with retail along Woodward, an open-air Farmer Street market during warmer months and spaces such as the pedestrian walk and the observation deck. One does not have to be a tenant or employee in the building to experience it, Witherspoon said.

    “Everyone you talk to has some sort of connection to the Hudson’s site,” he said. “It lives in the collective memories of Detroiters. Everyone remembers an experience there, remembers when the building came down. I think that history and the role the building played in the history of the city is not lost on us.”

    Carolyn Loh, associate professor of urban studies and planning at Wayne State University, said she believes the public space on the ground floor and the observation deck will be welcoming for everyone.

    “So many downtowns are becoming sites of extreme luxury, and partly because of our economic woes and, partly, I like to think, because of our Midwestern ethos, we’ve avoided that so far in Detroit,” she said. “It’s definitely exciting to see new development anywhere in the city, but especially because of the centrality of the Hudson’s site I think it’s important that it be an inclusive space — there are ways to signal inclusiveness with the architecture, the signage, that kind of thing, that I hope they will take advantage of.”

    Loh said that she would like to see this project, in particular, set aside space for affordable housing.

    “This is a symbolically important building, and making it so, at least some middle- and lower-income people could participate is part of what I mean about an inclusive space,” she said.

    Whitney Eichinger, spokeswoman for Bedrock, said the company is still determining the number of affordable units it will have in each of its developments, but there will be at least five units in the Hudson’s project.

    There could be a downside to such a large project, said Rayman Mohamed, associate professor and interim chair of urban studies and planning for Wayne State University.

    “I am concerned that this single, large building might suck the energy out of other neighborhoods,” he said. “We still have large underutilized buildings in the city, including the Albert Kahn building and the Fisher building.”

    The Albert Kahn building was at 20 percent capacity when developers, the Platform, listed it for sale in September. The building was not marketed for tenancy in anticipation of a renovation, building officials said.

    But developers with the Platform don’t seem to view the new development as a threat.

    “As one of Detroit’s most iconic office buildings, we are confident that the Fisher Building will remain competitive with other Class-A buildings in the downtown market,” said Dan Austin, a spokesman for the Platform. “We also believe that new-construction, multi-tenant office space in our market will be a great sign of the continuing resurgence of Detroit.”

    ‘A missing tooth’

    In September, Gilbert unveiled a $2.1 billion plan that packaged the Hudson’s site project with three other developments to be considered as one for a new state tax incentive.

    The others are the $830 million overhaul of the Monroe Blocks between Greektown and Campus Martius; the $313 million renovation of the Book Building and Tower on Washington; and a $95 million addition to the One Campus Martius building. Gilbert has said that the projects will rely on $250 million — about 12 percent of the overall investment — from the new Michigan Thrive legislation that he heavily lobbied Lansing politicians to pass.

    About 11 percent of the total project cost for the Hudson’s site will be covered by the Michigan Thrive initiative, Eichinger said.

    The downtown is due for another high-rise building, said Carl Roehling, a principal at SmithGroupJJR and board member of the Michigan Architecture Foundation. He notes that with the exception of the 1920s, Detroit has had a pattern of seeing one high rise built every decade. The most recent was the 344-foot-tall Greektown Casino Hotel completed in 2009 at 555 E. Lafayette. Prior to that, the 619-foot-tall One Detroit Center, now known as the Ally Detroit Center, was completed in 1993 at 500 Woodward.

    “The new one being proposed I think is phenomenal,” he said. “The site itself has been a missing tooth in an urban fabric.”

    Being the tallest building in Detroit wasn’t the first goal of the project, Witherspoon said.

    “There’s these buildings that signify the cities that they’re a part of,” Witherspoon said. “We wanted that building to have that, be an important icon whether it’s the tallest was part of that, but not the driving factor in that.”

    ‘An economic engine’

    Dowdell said she believes the available space in the building will attract companies not already located downtown.

    “Most notable, it will attract companies from other locations,” she said. “Other cities. Other states as well. It can be an economic engine.”

    Bedrock is still making decisions regarding tenants, officials said.

    By December, passersby of the Hudson’s site will see barricades go up and construction crews begin work to remove the existing underground parking garage.

    Designers will continue to work on the finer details of the project, Witherspoon said, such as wall colors and door selections for an open market.

    Roehling said he’ll be glad to see the steel beams removed from the site. In warm weather, he walks down Woodward two or three times a week. He said he misses the presence of the Hudson’s building when he takes his grandchildren to the Thanksgiving Day Parade along Woodward each year.

    “It irritates me that there’s nothing there,” he said. “It’s thought of as the heart of the parade. It’s something that needs to be filled in for sure.”

    Staff Writer Christine Ferretti contributed.

