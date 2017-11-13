Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 34-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot outside of a market on Michigan Avenue, police said.

The shooting took place about 9 p.m. Sunday, on the 8000 block of Michigan Ave., said Officer Dan Donakowski, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.

A witness reported hearing five shots, then seeing the victim slumped over behind the wheel of his dark-colored Chevy Impala, before calling 911.

Medics took him to an area hospital, where he was in critical condition at last report.

No suspect description was immediately available.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

