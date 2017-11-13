Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A tanker carrying 15,000 gallons of fuel overturned early Monday closing Interstate 75 at I-96 in Detroit.

No one was hurt in the crash but the 1:25 a.m. accident was initially considered a level 3 Hazmat situation initially considered a level 3 Hazmat situation — the highest level, said Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department. It's since been downgraded to level 2.

Marine Pollution Control, an environmental services company the city contracts with on such matters, arrived quickly at the scene.

Fire officials are still at the scene just before 7 a.m.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

