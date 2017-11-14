Buy Photo A bus passes by the Detroit Department of Transportation offices building at 1301 E. Warren in Detroit. Under an agreement, the city would give Wayne County a portion of the DDOT property in exchange for the shuttered American Motors Corp. headquarters on the city’s west side. (Photo: Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — The City Council on Tuesday is expected to take up a proposed land deal with Wayne County that would help pave the way for Dan Gilbert to build a $520 million criminal justice complex on city-owned land near Interstate 75 and Warren.

The vote is expected after county officials last month announced a tentative deal with Detroit that will give the county a portion of the city’s Department of Transportation property in exchange for the shuttered American Motors Corp. headquarters on Plymouth Road on the city’s west side.

The swap is a key piece to the proposal by Gilbert, chairman of Quicken Loans Inc., to build the jail on the DDOT property under the condition that Wayne County acquires the land from the city.

If Detroit’s council signs off, the agreement will still need to gain approval of the Wayne County Commission and the Wayne County Land Bank Board.

Gilbert’s plan calls for a 2,280-bed jail, courthouse, prosecutor offices, sheriff administrative offices and a juvenile detention facility.

In exchange for the complex, Gilbert’s Rock Ventures wants to use the county’s unfinished jail site in Greektown for a mixed-use development. It has pivoted from plans to erect a soccer stadium at the site in hopes of attracting an MLS team. Instead, Ford Field is now the preferred site for a future soccer franchise.

The county would be responsible for $380 million, plus the cost of acquiring the land from Detroit. Rock has said it anticipates the complex would be completed by November 2020 and vowed to cover any cost overruns.

The proposed land swap has gained criticism from residents near the DDOT property who say they are concerned about children passing the jail on their way to school. Some are also fearful of prisoners escaping or being released into their community.

Though most council members have yet voiced their opinions, Councilwoman Mary Sheffield said during a recent community meeting that she was against the plan.

“There has not been enough engagement,” Sheffield told residents at the meeting. “The traffic and issues around education and schools, I have those similar concerns.”

Gilbert’s proposal has been in competition with Chicago-based Walsh Construction’s plans to finish the jail site at its current location on Gratiot.

Walsh has pitched a plan to complete the existing jail site with two options: One had 1,608 beds at $269 million and the other called for 2,200 beds at $317.6 million.

Construction on the original $220 million Gratiot jail project began in 2011, under former Wayne County Executive Bob Ficano. The project was later halted in June 2013 after $100 million in overruns and charges of corruption.

The half-finished jail has sat unused and county officials estimate it’s costing about $1.3 million per month.

County officials have said that finishing the half-built jail also remains an option.

