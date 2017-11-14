Laura Trudeau is the board chair of Detroit Future City. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr / Detroit News)

Detroit – A nonprofit group working with Detroit leaders on long-term revitalization of the city and its neighborhoods has released a 5-year strategic plan.

Detroit Future City says Monday that parts of the plan call for using open space as part of land-use policy, supporting ecosystems to reduce storm water overflows and improving existing single-family rental properties.

Detroit Future City was launched in 2013 to push recommendations in the 349-page Detroit Future City Strategic Framework. The framework is a 50-year vision for Detroit.

Board Chair Laura Trudeau said in a release the “new strategic plan will guide the growth of our reach and impact in the next five years with a laser focus to spark improvements in more of Detroit’s neighborhoods.”

The Troy-based Kresge Foundation provided initial funding for Detroit Future City.

