Buy Photo Police tape (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Thieves used a vehicle to smash into a marijuana dispensary Monday before making off with pot and an ATM.

The smash-in took place about 4:30 a.m. at a dispensary on the 2600 block of Schaefer, said Officer Jennifer Moreno, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. The area is south of Fort Street.

At least two suspects were in the unknown vehicle that crashed into the storefront and drove off with the entire ATM machine and pot that had been intended for sale.

No description of either the suspect(s) or the vehicle involved was available a day later.

Police are investigating.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2AEXmGD