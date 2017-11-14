Mcewen-Ross (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Eboni Monae Mcewen-Ross, 28, who has been publicly named as a suspect in the slaying of O'Reilly Auto Parts manager James "Big Diego" Haller Jr., turned herself in at the Detroit Detention Center on Monday evening, police confirmed.

Mcewen-Ross's arrest means that three suspects in Haller's shooting death are in police custody, along with Shawnta Anderson, 23, and Leviticus Butler, 38.

Haller, 75, was described by family members as protective and productive. After retiring from General Motors, he insisted on remaining active, telling loved ones he would work until his last breath.

And it was at work that Haller was killed, on Wednesday, Nov. 1, when the suspects, after getting the money they'd allegedly arrived to steal, shot Haller in the head. He died from those injuries.

Haller worked at the O'Reilly Auto Parts store on Schaefer near McNichols.

Haller's wife, Patricia, urged the suspects, early on in the investigation, to do what Mcewen-Ross did Monday and turn themselves in.

“You better turn yourself in," Patricia said. "If the police don’t get you, then God will.”

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2AFGPSU