Detroit police are working to find two people connected with a shooting at a popular business on the city’s north side Tuesday that left one person dead.
The pair entered the Water Station in the 18700 block of Woodward at Goldengate at about 7 p.m. with a handgun and in ski masks and approached a man inside, said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department.
“A struggle ensued and one of the suspects fired a shot that struck the victim,” she said.
The suspects fled the store, which according to its website, provides wellness products.
The victim, identified only as a 26-year-old man, was dead at the scene.
Authorities did not have a description of the suspects. Other details about the incident were not released.
Anyone with information is asked to call (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
