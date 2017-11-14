The suspects entered the Water Station in the 18700 block of Woodward at about 7 p.m. with a handgun and in ski masks and approached a man inside, said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department. (Photo: google.com)

Detroit police are working to find two people connected with a shooting at a popular business on the city’s north side Tuesday that left one person dead.

The pair entered the Water Station in the 18700 block of Woodward at Goldengate at about 7 p.m. with a handgun and in ski masks and approached a man inside, said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department.

“A struggle ensued and one of the suspects fired a shot that struck the victim,” she said.

The suspects fled the store, which according to its website, provides wellness products.

The victim, identified only as a 26-year-old man, was dead at the scene.

Authorities did not have a description of the suspects. Other details about the incident were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

