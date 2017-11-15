Police are working to identify the body of a driver whose vehicle was engulfed in flames after crashing into a house on Detroit's west side early Wednesday.
The vehicle crashed into a home on the block and burst into flames with the driver still inside. The vehicle was so badly burned that officials couldn't immediately identify the make or model.
The single-vehicle crash took place about 1:30 a.m. on the 17000 block of Woodingham, said Officer Jennifer Moreno, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. The area is south of McNichols and west of Livernois.
Police are investigating.
