Jason Rzucidlo left, and Cory Martin take a selfie Friday during a tree-lighting ceremony in 2016 at Campus Martius Park. (Photo: Steve Perez / The Detroit News)

Spectators planning on attending the Detroit Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday should prepare to bundle up and bring an umbrella.

The 14th annual Detroit Tree Lighting Ceremony is expected to attract more than 40,000 to Campus Martius Park. Festivities start at 5 p.m. with ice-skating, a visit from Santa Claus, and colorful Christmas lights.

"During the day looks good, but we should have rain moving in right before they light the tree," said Trent Frey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township.

Highs on Friday will be around 45 degrees and it shouldn't be overly windy with gusts not exceeding 15 mph, Frey said.

"In the evening, rain will move in around 7 p.m. and will be persistent rain throughout the rest of the night," Frey said. "Temperatures should drop to low 40s closer to midnight."

Detroit’s 60-foot Christmas tree, decorated with more than 19,000 lights and ornaments, will be lit just before 8 p.m. and the rink-opening party will kick off at 9 p.m. with a live concert from Jessica Hernandez and The Deltas.

Last year, the temperature was around 60 degrees, 15 degrees above the average.

Extended forecast

Wednesday night: Highs around 30 degrees with some rain.

Thursday: Dry all day and night with highs around 40 degrees, lows around 30 degrees.

Saturday: Highs around 50 degrees, expecting some light showers.

