Medics helped a woman giving birth at this Sunoco gas station Nov. 14, 2017 (Photo: Google Maps)

A 30-year-old woman gave birth to a baby boy in a gas station on Detroit's east side early Tuesday morning.

It was about 8 a.m. when the Detroit Fire Department responded to the Sunoco on East Seven Mile at Hoover, said deputy commissioner Dave Fornell.

The woman was about halfway through giving birth when medics arrived and saw it through to the end. The woman gave birth to a baby boy, and the two were transported to an area hospital afterward as a precautionary measure.

