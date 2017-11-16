Buy Photo The Detroit Transportation department is seeking input from the community on city bus service. (Photo: Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit – The Detroit Transportation department is seeking input from the community on city bus service.

A community meeting is scheduled at 5 p.m. Thursday at the department’s administrative building. Upcoming January service changes are expected to be discussed.

The meetings are held the third Thursday of each month and are open to the public. They allow bus riders to ask Transportation staff questions and give feedback about service.

Earlier this year, Transportation officials announced the department was adding 650 trips per week to its bus schedule and that riders would see more buses and shorter waits.

