A 34-year-old man was shot in a drive-by early Thursday morning on Detroit's west side, police said.

The man was walking on the 9000 block of Hartwell – north of Joy Road, east of Schaefer – when a dark-colored truck pulled alongside, said Jennifer Watson, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. Someone in the truck started firing shots, at least one of which hit the victim.

Medics transported the victim to an area hospital, where he was listed in temporary serious condition.

Police are investigating.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2AKWznK