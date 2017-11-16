Downtown Detroit Markets
A holiday sculpture is seen through the promenade walkway
A holiday sculpture is seen through the promenade walkway towards Spirit Plaza for the Downtown Detroit Markets on Thursday November 16, 2017. Their are 30 indoor and outdoor booths set up along Woodward Avenue, Capitol Park and Cadillac Square.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
People walk wooden and vine archways the promenade
People walk wooden and vine archways the promenade near the Spirit Plaza for the Downtown Detroit Markets  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Heated domes are installed at Spirit Plaza for the
Heated domes are installed at Spirit Plaza for the Downtown Detroit Markets sponsored by Quicken Loans and companies.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Candice Simons poses at the entrance to the Cadillac
Candice Simons poses at the entrance to the Cadillac Holiday Market at Cadillac Square for the Downtown Detroit Markets.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Wooden chairs and tree trunk tables are seen at the
Wooden chairs and tree trunk tables are seen at the entrance to the Cadillac Holiday Market at Cadillac Square.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Christopher Gorski, of Detroit GT, prepares his enclosed
Christopher Gorski, of Detroit GT, prepares his enclosed booth at Cadillac Holiday Market at Cadillac Square for the Downtown Detroit Markets.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
The Detroit Nut Company has one of the sixteen booths
The Detroit Nut Company has one of the sixteen booths at Cadillac Holiday Market at Cadillac Square for the Downtown Detroit Markets.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Members of the news media tour the Cadillac Holiday
Members of the news media tour the Cadillac Holiday Market at Cadillac Square  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
The Cadillac Bier Garten prepares to open at the Cadillac
The Cadillac Bier Garten prepares to open at the Cadillac Holiday Market at Cadillac Square.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A sign signals the holiday themed Cadillac Lodge at
A sign signals the holiday themed Cadillac Lodge at Cadillac Square.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Members of the news media tour the holiday themed Cadillac
Members of the news media tour the holiday themed Cadillac Lodge at Cadillac Square for the Downtown Detroit Markets. Their are 30 indoor and outdoor booths set up along Woodward Avenue, Capitol Park and Cadillac Square from November 17 through Sunday, January, 7, 2018  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Members of the news media tour the holiday themed Cadillac
Members of the news media tour the holiday themed Cadillac Lodge at Cadillac Square as decorated Christmas trees and furniture are seen inside the massive tent structure.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Members of the news media tour the holiday themed Cadillac
Members of the news media tour the holiday themed Cadillac Lodge .  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
The holiday themed Cadillac Lodge at Cadillac Square
The holiday themed Cadillac Lodge at Cadillac Square for the Downtown Detroit Markets.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
London "Deelishis" Charles, of The Morning Heat 107.5
London "Deelishis" Charles, of The Morning Heat 107.5 radio, enjoys the cozy couch inside the Cadillac Lodge at Cadillac Square.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Members of the news media tour the holiday themed Cadillac
Members of the news media tour the holiday themed Cadillac Lodge at Cadillac Square as beautiful furniture is seen inside.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Jenja games are seen on tables at the Cadillac Lodge.
Jenja games are seen on tables at the Cadillac Lodge.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
The Cadillac Bier Garten prepares to open at the Cadillac
The Cadillac Bier Garten prepares to open at the Cadillac Holiday Market at Cadillac Square.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
The Cadillac Bier Garten prepares to open with a silver
The Cadillac Bier Garten prepares to open with a silver horned buck at the Cadillac Holiday Market at Cadillac Square for the Downtown Detroit Markets.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Work continues at Capitol Park as the Downtown Detroit
Work continues at Capitol Park as the Downtown Detroit Markets prepare to open for the holiday season.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Christmas trees surround Capitol Park as the Downtown
Christmas trees surround Capitol Park as the Downtown Detroit Markets prepare to open for the holiday season.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Work continues at Capitol Park for the Downtown Detroit
Work continues at Capitol Park for the Downtown Detroit Markets as the news media tours on Thursday November 16, 2017.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
The Flybehavior Style Lounge is set up inside the First
The Flybehavior Style Lounge is set up inside the First National Building for the Downtown Detroit Markets.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Stacey Edmondson greets customers at the First National
Stacey Edmondson greets customers at the First National Building for the Downtown Detroit Markets. Their are 30 indoor and outdoor booths set up along Woodward Avenue, Capitol Park and Cadillac Square.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    Detroit — Cynthia Davis sells her sweet and savory vegan popcorns throughout Metro Detroit.

    Through the holiday season, the founder of Cynt-Sational Popcorn Co. will be among 30 vendors selling their goods downtown during this year’s Downtown Detroit Markets. It’s a taste of what it might be like to own a storefront location downtown.

    “I’m from Detroit, born and raised,” she said. “It would be a great idea to see a healthy option down here on my home turf. We expect to give a part of that heartbeat with popcorn.”

    Bedrock and Quicken Loans, organizers of the market, wanted to make Detroit a one-of-a-kind retail destination during the holiday season, said Francesca George, director of tenant development for Bedrock.

    “It’s serving two purposes,” she said. “It’s serving the community because we’re bringing great options in for the people that are working and living in this area, but also we’re giving small businesses an opportunity to sell their goods, and hopefully eventually break into a brick and mortar type of location.”

    Of the 30 vendors, 22 are minority-owned businesses.

    The outdoor market will run from Friday to Jan. 7 in Cadillac Square, Capitol Park and Spirit Plaza. Vendors will sell their wares from 10-by-13-foot booths. Each booth is equipped with electricity, lighting, heaters and 24-hour security.

    The market consists of heated glass houses in Capitol Park and Cadillac Square. Shoppers can stop in at a concierge station at 1001 Woodward and shop at several vendors there including Ash & Erie, which designs everyday clothes for shorter men and the Farmer’s Hand, an all-local, Detroit-based grocery and cafe.

    Workshops will take place at 1001 Woodward, including how to make a gingerbread house. There’s also a gift-wrapping station for shoppers.

    At Spirit Plaza, one can pick up handmade marshmallows from the Detroit Marshmallow Co. and then hang out in a heated dome.

    Cadillac Square features a market area, an outdoor beer garden and a lodge equipped with comfortable couches and decorated Christmas trees. Central Bar + Kitchen, located across the street from Cadillac Square, runs the lodge.

    The popcorn at Cynt-Sational Popcorn Co. is air popped, vegan with B vitamins, trace minerals and amino acids, Davis said. She sells the popcorn at Whole Foods locations in Michigan, Zerbo’s in Livonia and Sweet Potato Sensations in Detroit.

    “They’re a healthier option, but then also you get a great taste,” she said.

    Davis said she draws from her background as a chef to develop the flavors for her popcorn. Among her most popular are the Detroit Mix, which incorporates, herbs, spices and a dill pickle flavoring. She also has a new flavor, Chili Cheese.

    “It’s basically eating a bowl of chili; you just don’t need a spoon,” she said.

    Among the other wares for sale include designer baby clothing and accessories from Dcreated Boutique, handmade wooden frames from the End Grain and vintage men’s and women’s clothing and accessories from Flamingo Vintage.

    Vendors with edible items for purchase include premium nuts, dried fruit and snacks from the Detroit City Nut Co., baked goods from Good Cakes & Bakes and gourmet chocolate and truffles from Chocolates by Renee.

    The Nosh Pit Detroit offers vegan and vegetarian fare, including a sandwich featuring organic peanut butter and housemade organic banana jam on kosher rye bread. Having a stationary location is a bit different than operating a food truck, said owner Karen Schultz.

    “It’s really nice for us because we’re so used to being mobile and having to post updates of here’s where to find us this day, here’s where to find us that day,” she said. “Now we can actually say here’s where to find us for the next two months. It’s going to be nice for us.”

    Shoppers can purchase a Christmas tree in Capitol Park. Greystone Gardens offers decorative greenery and several types of fir trees. Prices range from $20 to $100.

    Lloyd Michael spent hours setting up the trees for sale, on behalf of his wife, Debbie, the company’s owner. He said 98 percent of their product comes from Michigan.

    “We specialize in greenery from all over the country and just Michigan trees,” he said. “We’re big on the Michigan thing.”

    Market hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. The markets will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

    cwilliams@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: CWilliams_DN

    Downtown Detroit Markets:

    1001 Woodward

    Ash & Erie

    Solari & Co.

    Rebel Nell

    Fly Behavior

    Mature

    Article One

    Ferne Boutique

    Dcreated Boutique

    The Lip Bar

    Re-Up Designs Co.

    Chocolates by Renee’

    The Farmer’s Hand

    Madcap Coffee Company

    Capitol Park

    The Detroit Shoppe

    Greystone Gardens

    Flamingo Vintage

    Black Vinyl

    Eatori

    Cadillac Square

    Detroit Vintage Collective

    Ashley Gold

    Detroit Hustles Harder

    Open Me When

    David Vintage

    The End Grain Wood Working Co.

    Somerset Children’s Collection

    Somerset Home Collection

    Detroit City Nut Company

    The Nosh Pit Detroit

    Sweet Arrangements

    Cynt – Sations Popcorn

    The Natural Market

    ASHE Supply Co.

    The Cadillac Lodge

    Detroit GT

    Spirit Plaza

    Good Cakes & Bakes

    Detroit Marshmallow Co.

    New Order Coffee Roaster

