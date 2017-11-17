14th Annual Detroit Christmas Tree Lighting
The Detroit Christmas Tree is lit to officially kick
The Detroit Christmas Tree is lit to officially kick off the holiday season in Detroit at the 14th Annual Detroit Christmas Tree Lighting at Campus Martius in Detroit on Nov. 17, 2017. The tree is a Michigan-grown, 60-foot Norwegian Spruce, that will be decked out with more than 19,000 multi-colored lights and ornaments.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A huge crowd of people surround the just-lit Detroit
JaQuan Totton, 14, and his brother Anthony Totton,
JaQuan Totton, 14, and his brother Anthony Totton, 18, both of Detroit check out items that light up at the 14th Annual Detroit Christmas Tree Lighting at Campus Martius in Detroit on Nov. 17, 2017. The tree is a Michigan-grown, 60-foot Norwegian Spruce, that will be decked out with more than 19,000 multi-colored lights and ornaments.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
People browse and walk around shops making up the Downtown
People browse and walk around shops making up the Downtown Detroit Markets, left, and seating areas at the 14th Annual Detroit Christmas Tree Lighting at Campus Martius.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Gianna Latella, 10, of Rochester Hills, wears unicorn
Gianna Latella, 10, of Rochester Hills, wears unicorn ear muffs while her friend, Christina Gallop, left, of Troy shops at Ashley Gold at the Downtown Detroit Markets at the 14th Annual Detroit Christmas Tree Lighting at Campus Martius in Detroit  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Wearing her glowing red nose, Evette Samuels of Roseville
Wearing her glowing red nose, Evette Samuels of Roseville talks a friend at the 14th Annual Detroit Christmas Tree Lighting at Campus Martius.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
The lights are turned on at the 14th Annual Detroit
Steven Doig, 33, of Livonia, bottom, sits with his
Steven Doig, 33, of Livonia, bottom, sits with his son, Oliver Doig, 6, at the 14th Annual Detroit Christmas Tree Lighting at Campus Martius.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
The Dearborn Senior Cystallettes skate at the tree
The Dearborn Senior Cystallettes skate at the tree lighting.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
People walk around at the 14th Annual Detroit Christmas
People walk around at the 14th Annual Detroit Christmas Tree Lighting at Campus Martius in Detroit.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
From left, Jeff Simonton and his daughter, Mallory
From left, Jeff Simonton and his daughter, Mallory Simonton, both of Detroit, smile while Dan Holbrook helps his son, Lake Holbrook, almost 1, of Chesterfield Township, at one of the seating areas during the 14th Annual Detroit Christmas Tree Lighting at Campus Martius.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Cordell Everett, 10, left, of Detroit holds up his
Cordell Everett, 10, left, of Detroit holds up his light toy near one of the fire barrels at the 14th Annual Detroit Christmas Tree Lighting at Campus Martius in Detroit on Nov. 17, 2017. Across, wearing hat at left is Mekhi Mitchell, 7, and in pink at right is London Thomas, 8, in brown at left is Makenzie Mitchell, 7, all of Detroit.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
From bottom left, Monica Tyler talks with her daughter,
From bottom left, Monica Tyler talks with her daughter, Briana Tyler while Bryson Tyler, all of Detroit, warms his hands by a fire barrel at the 14th Annual Detroit Christmas Tree Lighting at Campus Martius.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Steven Doig, 33, of Livonia sits with his son, Oliver
The Dearborn Senior Cystallettes skate at the tree
The lights are turned on at the 14th Annual Detroit
The lights are turned on at the 14th Annual Detroit Christmas Tree Lighting.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Detroit — Brenda Smith started a family tradition in 2012: She and her three kids join the throng at Detroit’s Christmas Tree Ceremony.

    “My friends and coworkers all meet here with our families to celebrate and have fun,” said Smith, 45. “The kids faces just light up when they see the tree and we walk through downtown.”

    Smith was among more than 40,000 people to gather Friday in Campus Martius for the lighting of a Michigan-grown, 60-foot Norwegian spruce wrapped in more than 19,000 lights and ornaments.

    “The crowds have gotten so big last year and have grown every year, we have to keep expanding,” said Robert Gregory, chief public spaces officer for the Downtown Detroit Partnership.

    Gregory said it takes more than six months to plan the event. For this 14th year, they added a new and larger main stage on Monroe Street, four video walls to watch the show, a sound system throughout the district and a new restaurant.

    “We’ve converted the Fountain tap that was in the summer beach into The Winter Fountain restaurant. It opens tonight and it will be there all season long,” Gregory said.

    Surrounding Campus Martius, a street with food trucks was triple the size of last year, Cadillac Square market had over 30 vendors and Beacon Park had a new light show with free shuttles to Campus Martius.

    Christmas tunes sung by the 70-singer Concert Choir and the Metropolitan Detroit Chorale, with 80 vocalists and 20-piece orchestra, filled the air as skaters took the ice.

    U.S. Olympic medalist and four-time U.S. Figure Skating Champion Jeremy Abbott headlined the holiday ice show, which included the Detroit Skating Club and University of Michigan Skating Club. Abbott, a Colorado native, began training at the Detroit Skating Club in Bloomfield Hills in 2009 and has skated alongside Olympic champions Kristi Yamaguchi and Scott Hamilton.

    Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence and Santa were among those to flip the DTE Energy switch lighting the tree at 7:47 p.m.

    “I just want to say happy holidays, Detroit. We are the leaders in showing America that we are the comeback city, now let’s light it up,” Lawrence said.

    Funk band Jessica Hernandez & the Deltas and “Detroit’s Queen of Blues” Thornetta Davis were among the performers on the main stage.

    Gregory said he doesn’t think the event will ever become too crowded to enjoy.

    “The way downtown streets are set up, we have the option to keep growing,” he said.

    srahal@detroitnews.com

