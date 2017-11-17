Evans (Photo: Detroit Police Department photo)

A Metro Detroit man is accused of illegally dumping more than 250 old tires on a Detroit property, officials said Friday.

The man is a repeat offender and a convicted sex offender.

Detroit Police said John Anthony Evans, 53, of West Bloomfield, has been charged with three counts of dumping scrap tires. Each count of the crime is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 180 days in jay and/or a fine of up to $10,000. They said a second offense notice has been attached to each count, meaning he faces up to a year in prison and or an additional fine of up to $5,000 for each misdemeanor.

Police accuse Evans of dumping the tires on a property located in the area of Buchanan Street and West Forest Avenue on the city's west side on five occasions between Sept. 18 and Oct. 5. He was caught on surveillance video dumping the tires from a pickup truck.

A resident in the area caught him dumping tires on Oct. 10 and called police, who impounded Evans' vehicle and cited him for blight violations totaling more than $10,000.

On Wednesday, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office issued an arrest warrant for Evans and police took him into custody.

Evans was convicted in 2015 of illegally dumping tires in an alley in the 17000 block of West Warren Avenue near the Southfield Freeway in Detroit, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections. He was sentenced in 2016 to two years and ten months probation.

In 1995, he was convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and sentenced to four to 15 years in prison, according to the corrections department. He served almost five years before being released in 2009.

