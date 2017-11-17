Campus Martius Park in 2013. (Photo: Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News)

More than 40,000 people will make their way to Campus Martius Park for the 14th annual Detroit Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, according to event organizers.

The 60-foot Norwegian Spruce will be wrapped in more than 19,000 multi-colored lights and ornaments. The free event begins at 5 p.m. and the tree will be lit just before 8 p.m.

The family-friendly program is expanding its entertainment offerings to Beacon Park this year with free shuttles between the two public spaces.

Free Shuttles

Free shuttle service will run between Campus Martius Park and Beacon Park on Grand River Avenue every 15 minutes until midnight.

QLINE

Downtown's streetcar is planning to run during the tree lighting but will be operating with a shorter route.

The QLine will run from its home base at Grand Boulevard and turn around at Campus Martius. The Congress and Campus Martius stops on the west side of the street will be closed Friday evening, QLine spokesman Dan Lijana said.

The QLINE runs until midnight. Cost for a three-hour pass is $1.50.

The stops shut down Friday evening are expected to reopen at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Parking

Parking will be limited. Prepare for street closures near Beacon and Campus Martius parks.

Road Closures

Michigan Avenue between Woodward and Griswold

Fort Street between Woodward and Griswold

North and southbound Woodward at Larned

Cadillac Square between Woodward and Bates

Monroe Avenue between Woodward and Farmer Street

The countdown to the tree lighting is on! Only 4 more days till our gorgeous #Detroit is ready for the holidays. With all that's going on this week to prepare, we want to make sure you're all aware of all road closures in the downtown area. pic.twitter.com/EGtpszLO96 — DDP (@DDPDetroit) November 13, 2017

