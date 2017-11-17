Crime tape (Photo: Detroit News file)

Authorities have charged a 16-year-old for pointing a gun at a Detroit police officer on Tuesday.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said the male teen is scheduled to appear in juvenile court Friday. Officials are not releasing the suspect's name because he is a minor.

He has been charged as a juvenile with felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon, receiving and concealing stolen property and resisting arrest, according to the office.

Police said officers encountered the teen during an investigation into a stolen vehicle on the city's east side. Officials said the teen fled from a suspected stolen vehicle during the investigation.

When police attempted to arrest the suspect, he pointed a handgun at one of the officers, they said.

