Detroit – A 52-year-old tree trimmer has been killed after a large branch he cut struck the aerial bucket platform he was standing in.

Detroit police say the man was about three stories up and cutting down a large tree in northwest Detroit about 9:45 a.m. Friday when he was knocked to the ground.

WDIV-TV reports that the tree trimming company was contracted by the city.

Police say the death is under investigation, but appears to be accidental.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2hHLpMC