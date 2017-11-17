Two armed robbers are on the loose after they shot their victim Friday and led Detroit cops on a six-mile chase through two cities, police said.

The incident happened at about 1:45 a.m. Friday near Detroit’s Palmer Park, Detroit Police Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood said.

“A 36-year-old transgender male was walking near Woodward and Worcester when a red GMC Yukon pulled up,” Kirkwood said. “Three black males exited the vehicle and robbed the man at gunpoint. One of the suspects then shot the victim, and then they got back into the vehicle and drove away.

“A detailed description of the vehicle was put on the air,” Kirkwood said. “Within 15 minutes officers from the 12th Precinct were able to locate it. There was a short pursuit. However, the officers lost the vehicle in the Highland Park area.”

A Detroit Public Schools unit spotted the Yukon and pursued it, Kirkwood said. Detroit police joined the chase, she said.

“They chased the Yukon to the area of Canfield and Leland, where it hit some barricades,” Kirkwood said. “The suspects then fled on foot.”

Police managed to arrest one of the suspects, but the two others, described by Kirkwood as African American men wearing all black, escaped. Kirkwood added there is video showing the suspects, which was expected to be released to the media Friday.

The victim was shot in the body and was listed in serious condition at a local hospital, Kirkwood said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 12th Precinct at (313) 596-1240 or Crimestoppers of Michigan at (800) 773-2587.

ghunter@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2134

Twitter: @GeorgeHunter_DN

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2hH2mXw