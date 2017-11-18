The Mike Ilitch School of Business at Wayne State University is halfway complete. (Photo: District Detroit Twitter)

After breaking ground on the site in July 2016, District Detroit has announced the Mike Ilitch School of Business at Wayne State University is halfway complete.

Work crews have begun installing the building’s exterior glass façade, along with its exterior limestone, metal panels and custom curtain wall systems.

Inside, crews continue mechanical, electrical and plumbing work along with fire protection and drywall installation from the basement to the roof of the four-story building.

Located just north of the new Little Caesars Arena on Woodward Avenue at Temple Street, the building was made possible by a $40 million gift from Mike and Marian Ilitch before his death. It was the largest gift in history to WSU.

Classes are scheduled to begin at the new facility in 2018 with 3,500 undergraduate and graduate students.

The updated business school is expected to have 150 glass marker boards in classrooms, balconies, interior atrium, and large community spaces.

"The new building will also boast innovative street-level sidewalk uses including a full trading floor, open air classroom, business incubator pop-up and corner café," according to District Detroit. "The growing school also will include a competitive entrepreneurship track and the new Sports and Entertainment Management program."

A live webcam has captured construction improvements since the groundbreaking and can be viewed anytime at districtdetroit.com/bschool.

