Janae Davis (Photo: DPD)

Detroit police are seeking information on a missing 12-year-old girl last seen on the city’s northwest side.

Janae Davis was last seen by her mother around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 19800 block of Greenfield near Pembroke Avenue.



Janae is 5 feet tall, 85 to 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with gold trim and blue jeans with ripped knees and black leggings underneath. She also may be wearing a pink coat and white Nike Air Force 1 shoes. She is in good physical and mental condition.



If anyone has seen Janae Davis or knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5800.

