Buy Photo A portrait of Father Solanus Casey is displayed outside the Saint Bovaventure Chapel next to the crucifix. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

More than 65,000 people will make their way to Ford Field for the Rev. Solanus Casey's beatification on Saturday, according to event organizers.

Beatification of Casey will be decreed in an Apostolic letter during a Mass that will be held at 4 p.m. Casey is only the second American-born male to be beatified by the Catholic Church.

A transportation expert was consulted to help coordinate the myriad arrivals described as “unprecedented,” since the estimated 400 buses amassing there are “nearly 10 times what is expected during a typical game,” said chairwoman Gerarda Tobin.

Much effort is involved in reconfiguring the stadium to accommodate crowds that could top the attendance for the 2006 Super Bowl,said Michael O’Callaghan, executive vice president of the Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau and vice chair for the committee coordinating the beatification.

Attendees who don't plan on taking car sharing rides with Uber or Lyft should consider one of the following options.

Buses

For a full list of route schedules and times, visit online at www.detroitmi.gov.

RefleX: Limited-stop, express RefleX buses run on Gratiot and Woodward Ave. The Grand Circus Park stop is just a few blocks from Ford Field. A one-way fare is $1.50. The Frank Murphy stop at Gratiot and St. Antoine is one block from Ford Field. One-way fare is $2.

DDOT: Attendees coming from points within the city of Detroit should take DDOT to the Rosa Parks Transit Center or other downtown stops and walking/using the People Mover to get to Ford Field. Standard fares are $1.50 with $0.25 transfers.

SMART buses will not run downtown Detroit on Saturday.

Detroit People Mover

The 2.9-mile looped system has 13 stations, with stops less than a half mile from Ford Field. A one-way fare is $0.75.

QLINE

Downtown's streetcar is planning to run as usual from its home base at Grand Boulevard and turn around just before Hart Plaza. The QLINE runs until midnight. Cost for a three-hour pass is $1.50.

Parking

Usual tailgating lots 4,5 and 6 at Ford Field will be open for parking starting at 11 a.m.

Map of where to park at Ford Field for the beatification ceremony on Friday. (Photo: Courtesy of Sara Campbell)

For more information, visit beatification.visitdetroit.com/transportation-parking/

To Visit

Before the Mass begins at 4 p.m. attendees can visit the Solanus Casey Center and the Capuchin Soup Kitchen.

The Solanus Casey Center, at 1780 Mt Elliott St., will be open for visitations from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. and will close from 2:30-6:30 p.m. for the ceremony.

You can also take a virtual tour of the Solanus Casey Center here.

The Capuchin Soup Kitchen, located at 1264 Meldrum St., started during the Great Depression. Casey encouraged the friars to give to the poor who were knocking on the monastery’s door asking for bread.

Lines at the soup kitchen soon grew to more than 2,000 people waiting for their only meal of the day. Friars and people of the Secular Franciscans joined together to gather food from farms and serve meals in the hall next to the St. Bonaventure Monastery on Mt. Elliott in Detroit. Learn more about the soup kitchen here.

