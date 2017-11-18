A composite of one of the two suspects wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old male victim on Nov. 14 at The Water Station. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit Police released a composite sketch on Saturday of one of the two suspects wanted for a shooting that killed a 26-year-old man on Tuesday at The Water Station.

The incident occurred at 7 p.m. when two men entered the business, on the 18700 block of Woodward Avenue, in ski masks and approached the victim with a handgun, said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department.

The suspects shot the victim during a robbery in the alley, fled the scene and are still on the loose.

Capt. Steve Walton told Fox 2 that the suspects came in through the back door, took the cash register, then marched the three people there outside and forced them to empty their pockets.

“A struggle ensued and one of the suspects fired a shot that struck the victim,” said Kirkwood.

The shooter is described as being between 25-30 years old, standing 6 feet inches tall", and weighing 180 pounds. He has a low hairstyle, brown almond-shaped eyes, possibly a light mustache and was a wearing black waist length jacket. He was armed with a BSA handgun.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects should call the Detroit Police Homicide Section at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

