An 18-year-old man was hospitalized Sunday, the victim of a shooting at a home in which a gunman held off police for two hours.

It marked one of two barricaded standoffs for Detroit police on Sunday.

The victim of the shooting went to a house on the 9200 block of Savery Avenue at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday looking for his mother, Deputy Chief Elvin Barren said. When the victim arrived, he began arguing with a 40-year-old man at the home.

The 40-year-old went to a second story window and fired shots at the 18-year-old, striking him in the face and neck, Barren said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Barren said police responding to the scene were in a two-hour standoff with the gunman.

“We were able to negotiate a peaceful surrender,” Barren said.

Earlier Sunday, police responded to a 27-year-old armed man barricaded inside a house around noon on the 5100 block of 28th street.

The man, described as a nephew of family members at the residence, got into an altercation with relatives and pulled out a handgun.

He began firing shots inside the house. Children were present in the home, Barren said.

When police arrived, family members were escorted to safety. They then negotiated with the 27-year-old gunman until he surrendered.

