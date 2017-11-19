A man's body, shot multiple times, Homicide detectives are investigating after the body of a black male, shot multiple times, was found this weekend in what first appeared to be a house fire on Detroit's east side. (Photo: File)

Detroit -- A man's body, shot multiple times, was found this weekend in what first appeared to be a house fire on Detroit's east side.

The body was discovered after a 911 call just after 9 p.m. Saturday alerted the Detroit Fire Department to a fire at a vacant house on the 19100 block of Gruebner, which is just north of East Seven Mile and east of East Outer Drive.

Firefighters found the body in the front bedroom riddled with bullets. Though there was a fire set on the property, the fire does not appear to have injured the victim.

Police and the Wayne County Medical Examiner will work to identify the man and the his cause of death.

