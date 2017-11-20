Buy Photo Police tape (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit Police Department is starting Monday investigating a double homicide on the city's west side.

Preliminary information has it that two people were fatally shot in a home on the 4000 block of Carter, said Officer Dan Donakowski, a Detroit police spokesman. That's south of Joy Road and west of Dexter.

Their genders and ages are not immediately known, nor is the time or day of the shooting.

A woman injured her leg trying to flee the home, Donakowski said, but a more detailed report on her condition was not immediately available.

